As Forsström’s dolphin, Jeong weon Ko leads the blue pack in Belgium

He had not conceded a bogey on Thursday, he dropped a shot at hole n°2 on Friday. And then that’s all ! Simon Forsström continues to lead the race at the Soudal Open thanks to his card of 67 (-4) in the second round.

“I only made one bogey, I was pretty solid. I hit a lot of greens in regulation, only had to play 2 or 3 chips in two rounds. It’s a good start. It will be a great experience to play with Detry, there will be a great atmosphere. It will be fun to see if I manage to play well in such conditions. I feel good here, it’s very important to have a good feeling on a course. Sometimes you don’t like the course and it’s hard to play well.”says the Swede at -11 total.

The French well placed

Just behind the last winner of the European cards, the pressure is provided by Jeong weon Ko (2nd, -10) and local Thomas Detry (-9). Starting from the return, the Frenchman first had a complicated start with bogeys at 10 and 13 before chaining three birdies at holes 16, 17 and 18. In all, the 25-year-old player made seven birdies for a score of 66 (-5). On this second round, only the South Korean Yeongsu Kim (64, -6) and the Englishman Marcus Armitage (65, -5) did better. The two performers of the day are now 11th at -6 total.

As for the pupil of Alain Alberti, the day was beautiful for the Tricolores. Julien Brun continued on his pace with a second consecutive -4, marked by six birdies and two bogeys. At -8 total, the Maralpin is in 4th position. Félix Mory also invests the top 10 despite a difficult start and two bogeys on his first three holes. Starting from the return, he scored 4 birdies on the way to settle in 7th position at -7 total.

See also  Watch: SWPL leaders Glasgow City host Motherwell - Live

For the rest of the French contingent: David Ravetto, Frédéric Lacroix (19th, -5), Mike Lorenzo-Vera (29th, -4), Grégory Havret, Ugo Coussaud, Robin Sciot-Siegrist (40th, -3) and Adrien Saddier ( 60th, -2) pass the cut. The adventure in Antwerp stops however for Pierre Pineau, Clément Sordet (85th, par), Gary Stal (99th, +1), Joël Stalter (120th, +3) and Alexander Lévy (127th, +4).

