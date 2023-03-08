One of the rarest animals in the world has arrived in Italy: the genet. It looks like a cat but belongs to the viverrid family, carnivores widespread especially in Mediterranean and sub-Saharan Africa, where different species live.

Over time it has traveled up the Iberian Peninsula, to then arrive in southwestern France. It’s continuing to push west and has been sighted in Italy, in Piedmont and in Liguria.

Specimens seem to roam in the Regional Park of the Ligurian Alps, in the area between Sanremo and Imperia, but also on the border between France and Piedmont.

As mysterious as a cat, the very rare genet appeared in Italy

Sighting a genet is to be considered a great fortune. It is an elusive, rare animal, often hidden in the vegetation; the photos taken are few, also because as soon as she smells the man she runs away.

The only specimen captured in Italy dates back to the 60s, then almost no sightings.

Reports have grown in Portugal, Spain and France in recent months.

In Europe it has already lived, used by the Saracens on board shipsto keep mice away.

Com’è la genetta

Las genetta is very similar to a cat, but also has something of a lemur due to its long bushy tail, at first sight. Hs a pointed muzzle with whiskers, large eyes, round ears, and a fur sdirty office.

It feeds on rodents, birds, eggs, reptiles, amphibians, fish, insects, snails, but it also eats fruit and mushrooms. It hunts with dexterity and agility among shrubs and hides in tree holes or abandoned dens.

Photo on Enrique DansFlickr, Derek Keats Flickr, Andres Campillo Castejon Flickr, Bernard Dupont Flickr, Guérin Nicolas (Opera propria, CC BY-SA 3.0, Xesko (Opera propria, CC BY-SA 2.5, Gecko-kus (Opera propria, CC BY-SA 3.0, Di Andrewself di Wikipedia in inglese, CC BY-SA 3.0, Di Altaileopard – This picture was shoot by a camera-trap wich was installed by Jochen Ackermann in the Western Soutpansberg with the permittance of Ian Gaigher., CC BY-SA 3.0,

Read also

Advertising