Visual health is a topic that in recent years has gained importance and relevance in daily life to such an extent that there is talk of a “healing” power of food. In this sense, from the National Ophthalmological Foundation (Fundonal) analyzes and recommends a list of these consumptions that really contribute to the care and prevention of the eyes.

Dr. María Cristina Cortés, ophthalmologist and Medical Director, member of Fundonal’s professional body, addresses this topic from her knowledge and experienceso that it shares the characteristics and properties contained in the supplements and foods that work in terms of preventing eye deterioration.

Unfortunately, there are many commercial supplements and they belong to a million-dollar industry and little regulated in terms of quality, which falsely promise to be curative or preventive for different diseases, including cataracts, dry eye, macular degeneration, glaucoma, among other conditions, but in the Actually, most do not comply with the indicated doses, lacking a therapeutic effect and representing, on the contrary, few results in relation to the cost.

More than powerful foods, it seeks to change the look to diets rich in macro and micronutrients, that is to say, to the nutritional regime that contains the mixture of several of these, such as the Mediterranean diet, this type of combination provides vitamins, trace elements, polyphenols such as flavonoids, catechins, omega-3 fatty acids among others, which definitely do favor a healthier life condition by preventing metabolic diseases, acquired in adulthood such as type II diabetes, coronary, macular degeneration among others, which favor the individual It is consumed by the great power of the innate bioregulation of tissues and systems against the processes of oxidation, aging, inflammation and infections.

Therefore, here are five recognized foods within this nutritional regime or diet rich in vegetables, fruits, nuts, fish, olive oil, whole grains and why they can be beneficial to your health.

It may interest you: Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake fill the Gaitan with magic