Xi Jinping’s Reply Letter Sparks Controversy Over Brainwashing Education in Hong Kong

Create a news article using this content [Voice of Hope, July 26, 2023](comprehensive report by our reporter Zheng Xin)Xi Jinping’s Reply Letter Turned into an “Imperial Decree” Brainwashing Education Will Be Upgraded?Pui Kiu Secondary School students in the fourth grade of Hong Kong wrote a letter to President Xi Jinping of the Communist Party of China to report on their “study situation” in the past year. Recently, Xi Jinping replied to the letter. The content of the letter was also published in full by the party media Xinhua News Agency. Zheng Yanxiong, director of the Liaison Office He went to the school to read it out in person, and Hong Kong government officials including Chief Executive Lee Ka-chao responded one after another. Some commentators pointed out that the incident reflects that the “patriotic education” under the CCP has landed in Hong Kong.According to the CCP’s official media Xinhua News Agency, Xi Jinping wrote back to the students of Peiqiao Middle School on July 24. In the letter, Xi Jinping stated that “patriotism is the core of the spirit of the Chinese nation.” Pillar of talent”, contribute to the construction of Hong Kong and the realization of national rejuvenation.Xi Jinping said he was very pleased with Peiqiao students’ letter about participating in the burial ceremony for the remains of Chinese soldiers in the Korean War and interacting with the “Tiangong” astronauts. .On the 25th, Zheng Yanxiong, director of the Liaison Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, read Xi Jinping’s letter in person at Peiqiao. Acting Chief Executive Chen Guoji and Deputy Director of the Central Liaison Office Lu Xinning also attended.Chief Executive Lee Ka-chao, who is visiting the three ASEAN countries, responded that the Hong Kong government will definitely promote and strengthen “patriotism” and “national education”, and train young people to become a new generation of “love the country and love Hong Kong”.Cai Ruolian, director of the Education Bureau, also posted on Facebook, saying that the Education Bureau will take practical actions to strengthen “patriotism” education and continuously enrich the “national education” system.The pro-Beijing “Ta Kung Pao” and “Wen Wei Po” reported on the incident on the 26th with a front page plus an internal page, accompanied by editorials. The pro-establishment “Sing Tao Daily” and “Ming Pao” also reported.RFA quoted Liu Ruishao, a current affairs commentator, as saying that it is routine for leaders to reply to letters when necessary in China, and Xi’s emphasis on patriotic education in his reply reflects his feeling that there is a lack of cohesion. It is foreseeable that the content of ideological education in Hong Kong will be more official and propaganda in the future.Li Jinhong, a senior media person, said in an online news program that the authorities put too much emphasis on patriotism, and even turned it into an administrative order, which will inevitably disgust some parents, so they choose to “vote with their feet” and immigrate to places that are more suitable for their children’s development and education. place.Current commentator Feng Xiqian satirized on Facebook. Xi Jinping replied that the real recipients of the letter were not the nominal sender, but hundreds of millions of slaves eager to express their loyalty. The incident is just to send a message that the enhanced version of “Patriotic Education in the New Era” in Hong Kong has arrived.Ex-customs commissioner joins the business worldDeng Yihai, a retired former customs chief and former member of the National Security Committee (National Security Committee), was recently appointed as the vice chairman of the board of directors by the listed company “Fubo Group”. However, the Civil Service Bureau’s “Register of External Work of Directorate Civil Servants after Resignation” has not seen relevant records so far, which has aroused concern from the outside world.When a number of Hong Kong media searched the “Registration of External Work of Directorate-level Civil Servants after Resignation” on the 26th, they did not find the record of Deng Yihai’s approval uploaded by the bureau. The last update date of the register was last Saturday (22nd), and the latest approved case is Tang Zhiliang, Assistant Director of Invest Hong Kong, who left the government in August last year, and was approved to serve as the director-general of the board of directors of Pok Oi Hospital from the 17th of this month .Yu Jinxian, a columnist of “Maobao”, wrote an article on the same day that Deng Yihai, who was a member of the National Security Committee, had a lot of secrets. Questions were raised about whether a former NSC member’s outside job application exceeded his authority.Forbo Group is a mainland technology company established in 2005. Its business mainly focuses on streaming audio-visual service support. It was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2017.The group issued an announcement last Friday (21st), referring to the appointment of Deng Yihai as the group’s non-executive director and vice chairman of the board of directors for a three-year term at the annual shareholders’ meeting. It also said that it has received the approval letter from the Civil Service Bureau, confirming that the Hong Kong government has approved Deng’s new job, and the appointment of the vice chairman of the board of directors has come into effect since the date of signing the letter on the 18th.According to the current mechanism, if a former directorate-level civil servant wants to engage in outside work within a specified restricted period, he must apply to the Civil Service Bureau for approval in advance. The authority will consider concerns such as conflicts of interest and public perception, and consider the results of the government’s internal review and listen to resignation. A decision on the application is made following the advice of the Civil Service Employment Advisory Committee.After checking the information, Deng Yihai has served as the head of customs since July 1, 2017, until he retires on October 21, 2021. After the establishment of the “National Security Committee for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region” (National Security Committee) on July 3, 2020, Deng Yihai, then head of customs, automatically became a member of the National Security Committee.In March 2021, when Deng Yihai was the head of the customs, he was involved in the Evergrande dinner. In January 2022, after retirement, Deng Yihai attended the birthday party of 200 people held by Hung Wei-min, deputy to the People’s Congress of the Hong Kong District.The Canadian authorities suddenly issued an announcement on July 24, announcing that Hong Kong residents’ priority processing rights for family reunification, student visas and permanent residence applications will be cancelled. This means that the processing time for applications from Hong Kong residents may increase significantly.After the passage of the “Hong Kong National Security Law”, Canada launched a “Lifeboat Program” specially designed for Hong Kong people. Hong Kong people can immigrate to Canada through two channels: study immigration (Stream A) and work immigration (Stream B). On July 11, the Canadian authorities updated the academic requirements for StreamB to further relax the original restrictions. The original requirement for applicants to “graduate from a post-secondary institution with a recognized course in the past 5 years” was changed to abolishing the academic requirements, making any Hong Kong resident in Canada After working for 1 year, you can apply for permanent residence.Later, some netizens discovered that a large number of posts appeared on the mainland social platform “Little Red Book”, teaching people how to obtain a Hong Kong identity as a springboard, and then apply for Canadian permanent residence, which attracted many media reports.Whale wounds in Sai Kung widen, conservationists urge not to go out to sea to watch whalesWhales have appeared in the waters of Sai Kung since the 10th of this month, attracting a large number of citizens to go out to watch. However, recent online photos have shown that the back of the whale has scars suspected to be caused by the propeller, which has aroused concerns about the safety of the whale. World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Acting Director of Marine Conservation Peng Lien called on the public on the 26th not to go out to sea to watch whales, or to watch whales at a longer distance.Peng Lien pointed out in a radio program that experts estimate that the whale’s wound was caused by a propeller and other sharp objects. Although no bleeding was seen, the wound was obviously enlarged compared with a few days ago.…

