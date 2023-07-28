Product testers wanted: gaming monitor from Cooler Master

Welcome to a new round #TryRatingKeep at techrush. This time, a total of three Cooler Master gaming monitors are available for product testing.

What awaits you?

The Cooler Master GP27-FQS is a high-performance gaming monitor with a brilliant AHVA panel, which has a QHD resolution (2,560 x 1,440 pixels) and thus displays content in pin-sharp detail. Flicker-free and a low blue light mode protect your eyes even after long periods of use. But the GP27-FQS also doesn’t have to hide in the gaming sector with a refresh rate of 165 Hz and a response time of just 1 ms (MPRT). You can find it here in the ALTERNATE shop.

Summary:

3x Cooler Master GP27-FQS, Gaming-Monitor

Closing date: 04.08.2023 (11 a.m.)

How can you participate?

This link takes you to the registration form. Simply fill out, send and keep your fingers crossed! Test the product within 14 days. Then submit a detailed product review for each item (at least 1,000 characters) at www.alternate.de and keep the product.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

