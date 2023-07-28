Madonna is back with a dance video

Fans, friends and family have been very concerned about Madonna, now there is a health update Photo: REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

After her hospital stay last month, pop singer Madonna contacted her fans with a small dance video.

In the short clip posted to Instagram, the 64-year-old sways her hips slightly to her own song “Lucky Star,” winks, blows a kiss at the camera, and then moves her hands to the music.

“Being able to move my body again and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the happiest star alive,” she wrote, referring to the song’s title. “Thanks to all my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too!”

In the post, the singer refers to the 40th anniversary of her debut album “Madonna” – “Lucky Star” is the first song on it. Because of a severe bacterial infection, Madonna had to spend several days in intensive care in June and initially postponed her world tour, which was originally planned for mid-July.

However, as she announced several weeks ago, she is now on the road to recovery. The concerts in Europe – including in Cologne and Berlin in November – should therefore take place as planned from autumn.

