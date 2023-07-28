Yark Damehame announces the implementation of the “traffic light” operation on the roads

The security forces will set up this Monday, an operation called “traffic lights”. This information was given this Thursday, July 27 during the presentation of the security report for the first half of 2023.

The operation will initially consist of making road users aware of the need to respect traffic lights. Its second phase will be dedicated to the sanctions of people who do not respect these signs.

Indeed, non-compliance with traffic lights is causing more and more accidents in Togo. “Respecting the traffic lights does not mean that we are not in a hurry, violating the traffic lights does not mean that we are not smarter than those who stop”, affirmed in this sense the Minister of Security and Civil Defence, Yark Damehame.

Rachel Doubidji

