[Look at China, November 24, 2022]A serious accident occurred in Anyang City, Henan Province recently, resulting in the death of at least 38 people. Less than a month ago, Xi Jinping, on his first trip to his third term, included the city of Anyang in Henan. In Linzhou City, Anyang City, Henan Province, he said that “socialism is won through hard work, hard work, and death,” which sparked heated discussions among the public.

On the afternoon of November 21, a fire broke out in a company in Anyang City, Henan Province. The fire burned for nearly 7 hours, killing at least 38 people and injuring 2 others. According to sources, most of the factory workers are women from nearby villages. According to the “Regulations on Reporting, Investigation and Handling of Production Safety Accidents” issued by the State Council of the Communist Party of China, an accident that caused more than 30 deaths is considered a particularly serious accident. Judging from the current casualties, the “11·21” fire accident in Anyang, Henan Province has already been listed as a serious accident.

On the 22nd, a fire notification from the government of Wenfeng District, Anyang City, Henan Province showed that at 4:22 p.m. Ltd. fire. The fire lasted until 11 o’clock in the evening on the 21st, and it took nearly 7 hours before it was completely extinguished.

According to the report, as of 6:10 a.m. on the 22nd, the accident had caused 36 deaths, 2 people lost contact, and 2 people were slightly injured and sent to the hospital for treatment.

Subsequently, the official notification stated that as of 10:00 am on the 22nd, the search for the fire was basically over, and 38 people were killed, including 2 people who had lost contact before. According to the preliminary judgment, the cause of the accident was the illegal operation of the personnel of the enterprise, and the electric welding caused the fire. However, based on the CCP’s history of consistently falsifying, the numbers reported by it are not credible.

Immediately after the accident, Xi Jinping gave instructions that the Ministry of Emergency Management and other departments had dispatched a working group to Henan, and the relevant person in charge of Henan Province was on the scene directing the disposal.

Just less than a month ago, Anyang, Henan Province had just become the focus of public opinion. An official report by the CCP aroused attention, heated discussions, and even worries from the outside world.

On October 28, the Xinhua News Agency of the Communist Party of China reported that Xi Jinping visited Yan’an City in Shaanxi Province and Anyang City in Henan Province.

This is the first itinerary of Xi Jinping’s third general secretary’s term. He led the new leadership team and six members of the Politburo Standing Committee to inspect Yan’an, Shaanxi, the former base of the CCP. He then visited the “Hongqi Canal Memorial Hall” in Linzhou City, Anyang, Henan Province.

In Linzhou City, Anyang, Henan Province, Xi Jinping said, “Socialism is achieved through hard work, hard work, and death. This is not only true in the past, but also in the new era.” These remarks quickly aroused heated discussions in overseas public opinion.

After Xi Jinping, the Standing Committee of the Anhui Provincial Party Committee immediately made a political statement and went to the Hongqi Canal collectively on November 2 to conduct a so-called “study inspection”.

Anhui Provincial Party Committee Secretary Zheng Shanjie led the team, Governor Wang Qingxian, members of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee participated, and Anyang Municipal Party Secretary Yuan Jiajian accompanied him.

At the Hongqiqu Memorial Hall in Linzhou City, Anyang, Zheng Shanjie claimed to deeply understand the truth that “socialism is earned by fighting, doing, and sacrificing your life, not only in the past, but also in the new era.”

Nineteen days later, a huge fire broke out in Anyang, Henan.

