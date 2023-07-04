Home » Asd Ragusa Calcio 1949, Puma continues to be the assistant coach




There comes one he confirms in the technical staff ofAsd Ragusa soccer 1949: valerio cougar will continue to fill the role of viceallenatore.

Puma has already met with the new coach, Giovanni Ignoffo, “from whom – says the assistant coach – I hope to draw great lessons. I’ve already had the opportunity to speak with him and I think he’s a person, a coach who knows his stuff. I am ready to put myself at your complete disposal. As always, I will try to give my best.”

“Staying to work in the area where I was born to make a contribution to the Ragusa cause – Puma continues – is the best thing that can happen to me, professionally speaking. I am sure that there will be satisfaction given the commitment that the company is lavishing in building a highly relevant workforce”.

