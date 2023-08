Frank Ntilikina could return to Europe. There has been talk of an interest by Asvel and Partizan for the point guard, however second Mozart Sportonly the French would send a concrete offer to the player.

The player’s goal is to stay in the NBA, but after a 13.4′ average season with the Mavs, the arrival of Dante Exum took him away from Texas and he is currently a free agent.

