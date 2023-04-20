Home » At her age, the Czech Republic is top in Europe. Even so, the union kicked her out of the national team
Sports

At her age, the Czech Republic is top in Europe. Even so, the union kicked her out of the national team

by admin

She is sixteen, she has an indisputable talent, after all, she is number five in the European rankings in her age category. And he also has a head full of dreams, for example that in five years he will play at the Olympics and try to win a medal for the Czech Republic, where badminton is still a marginal sport. But in order to even get a chance to fulfill her desires, Barbora Bursová, in addition to many rivals, must also “subdue” the domestic badminton association, which – although she is number one in the U17 category in the Czech Republic – excluded her from the national team. Why?

See also  "Promoting the Spirit of Women's Volleyball and Teaching Volleyball Skills" Activities Entered Dagang Oilfield

You may also like

Down v Donegal: Marty Clarke hails Conor Laverty’s...

Fagioli misses the goal, is replaced and cries

The 10th Hunan Traditional Minority Sports Games Opens-...

Pogacar and Vollering win Fleche Wallone

Brutal Sundays – For the opponents they are...

SDM NEWS BET 11_03_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

Champions League: Manchester City draws Bayern 4:1 to...

Haaland was derailed, but the “shadow” was not...

Lecce-Sampdoria: getting used to it doesn’t mean giving...

Grizzlies equalize against Lakers in NBA

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy