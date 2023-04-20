At her age, the Czech Republic is top in Europe. Even so, the union kicked her out of the national team

She is sixteen, she has an indisputable talent, after all, she is number five in the European rankings in her age category. And he also has a head full of dreams, for example that in five years he will play at the Olympics and try to win a medal for the Czech Republic, where badminton is still a marginal sport. But in order to even get a chance to fulfill her desires, Barbora Bursová, in addition to many rivals, must also “subdue” the domestic badminton association, which – although she is number one in the U17 category in the Czech Republic – excluded her from the national team. Why?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

