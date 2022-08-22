Lavinia wins silver and bronze at the championships in Poland Carlotta was the first star, Lucrezia for 4 years in Rome

PAVIA

The sixteen year old weightlifter of the Pavese Gymnastics Lavinia Magistris won the silver medal in the lift and the bronze medal in the total at the European Youth Championships held in Raszyn, Poland.

HISTORY

Lavinia is the third and last of the daughters of the former weight lifter and now coach Cesare Magistris. The dynasty was inaugurated by Carlotta, born in 1994, with 16 national medals, 10 Lombard titles and under 17 Italian champion, before hanging up the balance. Lucrezia, born in 1999, has been training at the Rome technical center for four years and has recently won gold and silver at the Mediterranean Games and silver at the Europeans. Lavinia thus follows in the footsteps of her elder sister Lucrezia. She is trained by father Cesare, she trains her in the gym in via Luigi Porta in Pavia.

The blue technical director Sebastiano Corbu has summoned the young promise of the club of the president Lorenzo Lanza Lavinia Magistris, born in 2005, at the first experience at a European youth championship. An expected call-up, that of the youngest of the Magistris family, which came after the excellent performances of the absolute Italian championships at the end of June and the Italian junior championships last July, where Lavinia, in addition to taking home bronzes and silvers also shown to have great technical and character potential. The sixteen-year-old Magistris, without ever stopping, has in fact improved her personal in both snatch and momentum exercises, even in competitions reserved for the older ones, demonstrating both class and character.

THE TRICOLOR BATTLE

The string of excellent performances also continued in the continental review in Poland. Lavinia took to the platform in the category up to 59 kg, together with the other blue, Greta De Riso, for a heart-pounding race. The two Italian weightlifters, in fact, fought each other up to the last kilogram and shared the European medals equally. Lavinia brings home a good performance by lifting 76kg in the second test in the snatch, which allow her to grab the silver medal. In the momentum exercise, however, the young girl from Pavia brings home a triptych of valid lifts and reaches up to 93 kg. Her total is 169 kg, a number that allows her to take home a bronze medal and sign the new Italian junior record, leaving behind her national teammate De Riso, fourth. «I am very satisfied and happy with the race – said Lavinia smiling at the end of the competition – I could have done more especially in the breakout exercise, but it was a very important experience».

The next appointment on Lavinia’s agenda is for the end of September, when the Italian specialty championships will be scheduled.