LONDON – Change of house for William, Kate and their three children. The second in line for the throne is moving to a new permanent residence, Adelaide Cottagea house owned by the royal family ten minutes walk from the castle of Windsor: therefore he will live a stone’s throw from his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who now has her official address there, having left Buckingham Palace during the pandemic and not making plans to return for now.
