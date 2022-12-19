Foreign media:Peruvian president announces cabinet reshuffle and prime minister replacement

Reference News Network reported on December 19 According to Reuters, in order to ease the wave of domestic protests, Peruvian President Boruarte announced that he would reshuffle the cabinet and replace the prime minister.

According to reports, Boruart said in an interview with a local TV station on December 18 that she is leading a transitional government and that she will reshuffle the cabinet on the 20th and 21st and replace the prime minister at the same time.

Former Peruvian President Castillo delivered a nationally televised address on the morning of December 7, announcing the dissolution of Congress and imposing a curfew in an attempt to avoid impeachment by Congress. However, Congress immediately held an emergency meeting of the whole body and voted to pass the impeachment motion against Castillo, removing him from the presidency. Castillo was detained by the police shortly after leaving the presidential palace that day. Former vice president Boruarte was sworn in as president on the same day, becoming Peru’s first female president.