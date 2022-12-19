There is concern in Italian hospitals for the virus sinciziale Rsv mainly affecting children and infants. According to the experts of the Italian Society of Neonatology (Sin) the virus is spreading more strongly than in other years and there is a peak in hospitalizations of children under two years of age, even in intensive care. “We are in an epidemic,” says the resident Louis Orpheus which also raises the alarm for the Christmas holidays in which the little ones could come into contact with a greater number of people with visits from guests and relatives at home.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Flu vaccine, tomorrow the open day open to all: the appeal of the ASL of Frosinone

The syncytial virus is more “strong and contagious”: peak in January

This year the virus seems more contagious and “violent” than other years. «The respiratory syncytial virus is having the same trend as the flu virus, in the sense that this year it is anticipated compared to past years and is certainly manifesting itself in a much more violent way, therefore with greater contagiousness and also with a seriousness of infection much higher than in past years» as explained by Dr. Orfeo, director of the complex operating unit of Pediatrics, Neonatology and Neonatal Intensive Care (TIN) at the Fatebenefratelli in Rome. If normally the virus has its seasonality between the months of November and the month of March, for the specialist “This year the peak will probably be between the end of December and the beginning of January”.

Boom of hospitalizations in intensive care

The effect of this epidemic of infections is an increase in hospitalizations, even in neonatal intensive care units and for children under 2 years of age. The reason? As Orfeo explains «The respiratory syncytial virus can cause a disease called bronchiolitis » a disease affecting the most peripheral part of the child’s bronchial tree. “This can lead to respiratory failure and also require intensive intervention, therefore hospitalization in neonatal and pediatric intensive care units”.

Influenza, the doctors: “Never so many cases in 20 years”. The peak (during the holidays) that worries more than Covid

Syncytial virus, symptoms: dry cough and noisy breathing

But what are the warning signs to recognize the virus? “Unfortunately, these diseases can simulate a common cold, but if one were to appear dry, tickly cough, insistent, if there should be breathing difficulty, with an increase in the frequency and even the noisiness of breathing, and if the child refuses to eat, these are all signs that the disease is progressing, that the severity is increasing and therefore it is necessary to take him immediately to the pediatrician to evaluate the hospitalization».

Syncytial virus, how to prevent it

In view of the Christmas period, the situation could worsen. Young children exposed to crowded environments or family visits could contract the virus, even severely. It is therefore important to protect them and observe some guidelines. In the first place, prevent children under 6 months from being in contact with people who have respiratory infections. Wash your hands for guests who enter the house where there is a small child, avoid kissing the children and above all avoid smoking in the house, because smoking also favors the possibility of having a serious form of infection in children. Finally, for parents, as soon as there are warning signs, they should contact the pediatrician.

Camel flu: what is Mers (the coronavirus transmitted by dromedaries) and what you risk with the infection

Premature babies and those with heart disease more at risk

Some are more fragile and exposed to respiratory complications if they contract the virus. These are formerly premature babies, born before the end of pregnancy, but also those suffering from congenital heart disease or birth defects. In these cases they could have «A significant part of these children, unfortunately, in addition to being hospitalized, may need respiratory assistance through the use of automatic ventilators».

Flu vaccine, tomorrow the open day open to all: the appeal of the ASL of Frosinone