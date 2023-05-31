at the end of the suspense, Caroline Garcia is eliminated

Cover image: Spectators watch the Roland-Garros first round match between Dane Holger Rune, top, and American Christopher Eubanks, on Simonne Mathieu court, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Christophe Ena / AP

Welcome to this live dedicated to the 2023 edition of the Roland-Garros tournament. On the menu, the first day of the second round of the French Open tennis tournament. Throughout this Wednesday, at a less frenetic pace than during our usual live sports, we tell you here the essentials of what is happening at the Porte d’Auteuil.

France 4 (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.), France 2 (2 p.m. to 8 p.m.), France 3 (8 p.m., 8:35 p.m.). Matches of the Simonne-Mathieu court and evening sessions of the Philippe-Chatrier court on Prime Video.

Headliners of the day

The man with 22 Grand Slam titles, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, will have the honors of the evening session on the Philippe-Chatrier court, where he will face the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics. This match will follow the one between the world number 1, the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, and the Japanese Taro Daniel. On the Suzanne-Lenglen court, the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka will meet her compatriot Iryna Shymanovich.

The only French seeded player involved in the tournament, men and women alike, the Lyonnaise Caroline Garcia (world number 5) is scheduled in the second rotation on the Philippe-Chatrier court, against the Russian Anna Blinkova.

Faithful to court number 14 since its entry into the running during the qualifications, the Northerner Lucas Pouille will present himself this time on the Suzanne-Lenglen court, at the end of the day, against the Briton Cameron Norrie, who defeated Benoît Paire in the first round.

Opposed to the seed number 7, the Russian Andrey Rublev, Corentin Moutet will play in the third rotation on the Simonne-Mathieu court, followed by Leolia Jeanjeanopposed to the Russian Elina Avanesyan.

