At the San Siro stadium there is a trap step where everyone stumbles: the video – Corriere TV

At the San Siro stadium there is a trap step where everyone stumbles: the video

The step is slightly higher than the others and many risk falling, as seen in the images shot by a fan during the Champions League derby

In the stands of the San Siro stadiumin Milan, there is a slightly higher step than those that precede and follow it.

Anyone who goes up without looking at the stairs risks tripping. A video shot by a spectator who filmed the fans in the stands grappling with the match went viral on social media little trap during the second leg of the Champions League, tra Inter e Milan.

May 27, 2023 – Updated May 27, 2023, 1:04 PM

