A brace from Zapata on the day of the Tanque’s homecoming. Atalanta imposes itself on Real Calepina, a team from Bergamo (from Serie D) coached by former Nerazzurri defender Daniele Capelli and in which German Denis plays, the Argentine striker who wrote pages of history in the Dea (56 goals between 2011 and 2016 ). On the Zingonia field, everything happened in the first half. Two goals from Zapata launch the hosts. But in the end of the quarter there was also glory for Tanque Denis, author of the final 2-1.

Gasperini lines up his team with a 4-2-3-1. To protect Rossi are the young Palestra (born in 2005), Okoli, Scalvini and Ruggeri. Alongside Ederson, in the median, space for the 2003 Zambian Chiwisa. In attack, behind Zapata, the trio made up of Soppy (advanced than usual), Muriel and Boga. Maehle and Djimsiti are out due to the flu, Hateboer and Demiral due to inflammation of the left knee (in addition to the injured Zappacosta and the internationals Koopmeiners, De Roon and Pasalic).

one-due shoe

—

Ready, go and the Goddess immediately moves on. Cross from the left by Ruggeri and winning touch in front of goal by Zapata (11′). Ten minutes later the Colombian flies deep and concedes an encore with a left-handed diagonal (21′). Zapata himself is dangerous in the 31st minute: post. In the 33rd minute Real Calepina shortened the distance with a goal from the former Denis (served by Zappa). The second half opens with a whirlwind of changes at Atalanta: inside Hojlund, Malinovskyi, Palomino, Toloi, Lookman and Muhameti (’04). In the 17th minute D’Amuri came close to equalizing. And then later, in the 19th minute, Malinovskyi hit the post right in the middle. The last flicker of the match is Rossi’s save on Quarena (40′). “It’s always nice to go back to Zingonia – Denis said on the sidelines of the match -. Hojlund has a great future: he will play on important stages. Together with Lookman he forms a good attacking duo”. With this challenge archived, Atalanta are awaited by the French trip to Nice (scheduled for Friday evening)

ATALANTA (4-2-3-1): Rossi; Palestra (22′ st Regonesi), Okoli (1′ st Toloi), Scalvini (1′ st Palomino), Ruggeri (10′ st Chivisa); Ederson (1st Malinovskyi), Chiwisa (1st Muhamet); Soppy, Muriel (1st Lookman), Boga; Shoes (1′ st Hojlund). All. Gasperini.