In Trichiana the Christmas tree will be lit by pedalling. The appointment has already been set for 5.30 pm on Friday in Piazza Toni Merlin.

The initiative started from the Pro Loco Trichiana, which this year has decided to celebrate Christmas in an alternative way, always maintaining the same goliardic spirit that distinguishes it.

Therefore, to produce the energy necessary to switch on the lights that decorate the fir tree, the line will be connected to an alternator which is in turn connected to a bicycle: whoever rides the two wheels will guarantee the thrust necessary to produce the current for feed the lights. The idea proposed in Trichiana has already taken root in large cities, from Rome to Bologna.

The ignition, however, will not be taken for granted, on the contrary: it will be necessary to commit oneself. For this reason, the Pro loco has organized a sort of competition: whoever manages to keep the lights on for four minutes in a row will have a mulled wine as a prize, offered by the organizers.

«We thought it would be fun to propose a new idea to celebrate Christmas together with our community», says the councilor of the Pro loco Trichiana Gianni Segat, «and also to distract us for a while from the problems that grip us in this period such as the increase in electricity and gas bills, without forgetting the pandemic and so on. Factors that still affect the Christmas holidays ».

Because of the expensive bills, many Municipalities have in fact been forced to limit the Christmas decorations. Thus the Pro loco Trichiana invites the population to participate in the eco-sustainable energy ride. “Despite everything, it’s always Christmas. We must not forget this. Sociability is a fundamental aspect for a community», adds Segat.

The same initiative, in the same way, will then be repeated on the evening of 24 December.

«The one set up by the Pro loco Trichiana is a good initiative», intervenes the councilor for tourism, Simone Deola, «which certainly deserves praise for the ways in which it is proposed, especially considering the moment of difficulty we are experiencing and that we hope can be resolved relatively quickly.