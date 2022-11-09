57 minutes in total, divided into four segments. Far too little, the space that Jeremie have managed to collect in the first 13 Serie A matches. Little, especially if related to 22 million euros (plus two bonuses) that theAtalanta decided to invest in him last January, after a negotiation that had been going on for several months with Sassuolo. An adventure that started badly, that of the Ivorian in Bergamo, between physical problems and the commitment in the African Cup. Despite the two goals, one in the Italian Cup and one in the Europa League, even the final of last season had been below expectations for the one who, in neroverde, had managed to establish himself as one of the best winger in Europe.

BETWEEN LEICESTER AND JANUARY – Last August, in the last hours of the summer transfer market session, there was also the concrete possibility that the roads of Boga and Atalanta would separate already. The Leicester, who had been following the former Chelsea for several months, made a concrete attempt to bring the ’97 class back to the Premier League, but was unable to convince the Percassi family club. Which now, in view of January, could only consider one loan, given the difficulty of returning the investment made less than a year ago. Relaunch during the break for the World Championship, when he will have the opportunity to work continuously with Gian Piero Gasperini, or departure: in the next two months Boga will decide his future.