Giuseppe Bono, managing director of Fincantieri and historical figure of Italian industry for 20 years, died.

Bono, 78, from Calabria, a few months ago was replaced at the top of the group based in Trieste by Pierroberto Folgiero. «Giuseppe Bono is missing, Peppino. A close friend, a great man, an extraordinary captain of industry. He has dedicated his entire life to building wealth for Italy. I met him as soon as I arrived at Fincantieri, who was in serious trouble. Now it has the best products in the world ». Thus the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto. Italy mourns the death of Giuseppe Bono, historical guide of Fincantieri and a leading figure in the Italian industry. A painful loss for the whole nation. I extend to his family the most sincere condolences from me and from the Italian Government ”. The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, writes on Twitter.