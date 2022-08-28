Seven points and first place in the standings. The Goddess is back.

Afternoon that gives smiles to Atalanta. The Goddess wins in Verona and takes the top of the standings. A proof of character, resilience and, in the second half, of quality that of Gasperini’s team which confirms its aptitude for away matches and brings three points of extraordinary importance to Bergamo. The technician analyzes the challenge to the microphones of DAZN.

Atalanta that changes the factors but not the result. Solidity, rush and attention and the ability to exploit the episodes. A decidedly different game, the one proposed by Gasperini. Perhaps less bubbly than last season but this team has replaced the showmanship with concreteness. “We are still defining the team that we will be between injuries and new additions. We are trying to find the best team to be effective. Knowing the players better, the rest will come too. This one in Verona is an important victory, even if we did not go in the first half. good. Being able to win in these conditions means that this team still has room for improvement. “

The Goddess is back after a particularly difficult summer. Without the commitment of the European cups he can have his say in this championship. She begins to feel that she was underestimated in the beginning. And the market has yet to bring in and out news. “We have brought important players, Hojlund is one of the guys we are aiming for. It is a great investment. I think it is the Atalanta profile. This must be politics to have a rosy future. window is closed, I certainly can’t wait for all of this to end up having a definitive face to work on. Playing in the open market is really annoying. I know exactly what this team needs but I don’t know if it will be possible to achieve all this that we would like in just four days. At this point it is better to go into retreat on August 4. I prefer to concentrate on the pitch, a very important and significant challenge awaits us, Torino is growing strongly and can give us a big boost for the future in case of victory” See also It is difficult for the Chinese Super League to start this month, and the selection of the division is expected to come out early next week.

August 28, 2022 (change August 28, 2022 | 21:06)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

