“Last season we know how it went: it gave us a wealth of experience and enthusiasm. Then it is clear that from next week it will be a tour de force. We worked well this week to face a very strong team like Atalanta. game will be a step to grow, an important test. It is a direct match. Last year we were good at unlocking it immediately. It will be an intense, balanced game “, these are the first words of Stefano Pioli on the eve of the match with Atalanta, scheduled for Sunday (20:45) at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.