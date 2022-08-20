Home News Twenty-eight fines on the weekend of August 15th, motorcyclist stopped without a license, inspection and expired insurance
Twenty-eight fines on the weekend of August 15th, motorcyclist stopped without a license, inspection and expired insurance

Intense activity of the traffic police in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies over the weekend with a black sticker. 38 motorcyclists and 15 motorists controlled

BELLUNO. He drove with his license revoked, with an expired inspection and without insurance. A motorcyclist stopped on August 15th by the Traffic Police will pass his troubles, as part of the control plan activated on the provincial road network for the holiday weekend. The motorcyclist pinched by the Polstrada was heavily sanctioned under the highway code for the accumulation of violations.

The activity of the Stradale was aimed at the prevention and repression of dangerous driving phenomena and saw the Belluno section on the field in collaboration with the other police forces, Carabinieri, Guardia di Finanza and Local Police, as part of a control strategy coordinated by the Prefecture. The surveillance plan involved the main provincial arteries, with particular attention paid to mountain roads, traveled by numerous motorcyclists.

In the “black sticker” weekend that just ended, the control services made it possible to curb excesses, allowing the exodus days to take place in an orderly manner and without particular inconvenience to users.

Specifically, as regards the activity of the crews of the police forces employed, 53 checks were carried out, of which 38 on motor vehicles, and 15 checks on cars, ascertaining a total of 28 violations, for a total of 47 points deducted. The violations concerned the failure to use seat belts, driving with the use of mobile phones, tampering with the silencing devices by motorcyclists, the lack of equipment, circulation with a license plate positioned incorrectly.

An administrative seizure and two administrative detentions of motor vehicles were also carried out and two registration papers were withdrawn, as well as a dozen reports to the civil motorization for equipment devices for non-compliant motor vehicles.

The targeted control activity will continue over the coming weekends.

