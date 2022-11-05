The analysis of the Napoli coach after defeating Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium: “You don’t go anywhere if you think you have only one player”

Simply unstoppable. Not even the absence of Kvaratskhelia has served to slow down Napoli, which wins in Bergamo and extends further to the top of the table, where it will remain until the end of 2022. Another demonstration of strength, with the success that comes in comeback. “It was a difficult match, they are three very important points. Where we want to go, they are all complicated matches: we must always be ourselves and try to miss a few steps less than we did in the second half, with the healthy intention of scoring goals at all times. Atalanta played a great game and this gives the right dimension of the victory we have won on a field like this. The stadium is beautiful and we got used to playing in environments like this, remaining calm and offering our football ”explained Luciano Spalletti at the end of the match.

The match — The analysis of the match continued as follows: “To make an attacking football you have to leave man versus man duels. When Atalanta was able to evade our pressure, they created problems for us, forcing us to make recoveries in the open field. But it is something that, for those who want to play like us, must be accepted. Then Simeone had the ball to end the game ”.

Fourth ed Elmas — The coach then provided an update on the condition of Kvaratskhelia, who did not leave with the team due to low back pain. “He’s got pain in his back from a blow he got from Alexander-Arnold, he looked like he could do it but then yesterday he made it clear that he wasn’t healed. Even though everyone says that he is the player who takes us around the world, we preferred not to make him take another plane trip and not give him tension about the possibility of playing. Elmas replaced him very well. In any case, you are not going anywhere if you think you have only one player. The reasoning must be done correctly, the group understands the right management ”, the technician wanted to underline. See also Budget cap F1, all against Red Bull. The mega fine a turbo for the Ferrari 2023?

Osimhen — Despite the goal and the assist, Osimhen had some painful moments during the match. Spalletti deepened his performance, focusing on the less positive aspects. “He is a footballer who has jerks, flashes of strength and speed. Every so often he needs to interpret more of the kind of action that is developing. I found him a bit tired, but he was able to put some of his own into it, doing what he had to do. When the opponents attacked us higher, he was alone in the middle of the pitch and generally manages to do more than tonight, ”he concluded.

