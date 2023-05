Goals and emotions at the Gewiss Stadium between Atalanta and Verona. Gialloblù immediately took the lead with a diagonal shot from Lazovic, the Nerazzurri equalized with a right-footed shot from outside the area by Zappacosta. At the beginning of the second half Montipò disaster, who risks a dribble, loses the ball and gives the lead to Pasalic. Hojlund signs the trio with a great left foot. Live on the DAZN app and ZONA DAZN, channel 214 of the Sky remote control