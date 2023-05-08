Home » Atalanta’s reaction had escaped everyone
Atalanta’s reaction had escaped everyone

Atalanta’s reaction had escaped everyone

The editorial staff Monday 8 May 2023, 3.14 pm

Continue to discuss the episode that took place in the last minutes of Atalanta-Juventus. Dusan Vlahoviceven before the goal of the final 0-2, was in fact targeted by a series of racist chants. What had escaped, however, is the reaction of the Atalanta players.

Atalanta-Juve, the gesture for Vlahovic

As can be seen in a video circulated in the last few hours, the Nerazzurri players have repeatedly tried to stop the insults aimed at the Serbian striker. The most active, in particular, was Duvan Zapata who spread his arms and told the audience to stop singing. A gesture also shared by other comrades who have immediately understood the seriousness of the situation.

