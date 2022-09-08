Opening with two track meetings in Donnas and Brescia. The 17th edition of the national meeting was held in the Aosta Valley. In Brescia, the first seasonal outing after the summer for some Cadets of Avis Atletica Ivrea

IVREA. The athletics activity is back to intense activity for the second final part of the season. Opening with two track meetings in Donnas and Brescia. The 17th edition of the national meeting dedicated to the memory of Sandro and Gebre Calvesi took place in the Aosta Valley. Highlights in the youth categories are the colors of Avis Atletica Ivrea. Marco Antonino confirmed himself as the best Piedmontese sprinter in the Junior category, winning the 60 in a time of 7 ”89. Team mate Nicola Alzate ran the 60 hs in 9 ”89 and finished in third place.

Among the girls sixth place of Beatrice Viretto on 60 hs. In the absolute categories, Pietro Musso (Avis Atletica Canavesana) ninth place in the puck in front of his teammate Andrea Borello on his debut with the white-blue club. Third place in the mixed 4×400 composed by Andrea Borello, Ilary Borello, Musso and Veronica Gamba. In Brescia, the first seasonal outing after the summer for some Cadets of Avis Atletica Ivrea. Benedetta Falleti set herself on 300 hs in the discreet time of 47 ”58. The Montaltese after the summer meeting of Fidal Piemonte in Mondovì is looking for the conditions in anticipation of the Piedmontese championships in Volpiano with the objective focused on the Italian category of Caorle in October. For Avis to mention the second places of Giovanni Salimbeni on 100 hs and in the high jump. Third place on 300 hs for Tommaso Lancaster. In the auction fourth place won by Dafne Chiavetta. Finally sixth place for Tommaso Scalco in the 2000 steeplechase race. Results Brescia, Cadette, 300 hs: 1. Benedetta Falleti (Avis) 47 ”58; auction: 4. Dafne Chiavetta (Avis) 2.10; javelin: 4. Falleti 29,69, 7. Key 20,63; Cadets, 300: 8. Joshua Maltese (Avis) 41 ”69; 2000: 6. Tommaso Scalco (Avis) 6’50 ”41; 100 hs: 2. Giovanni Salimbeni (Avis) 20 ”02; 300 hs: 3. Tommaso Lancaster (Avis) 49 ”01; high: 2. Salimbeni 1.60. Results Donnas, Women, 100: 29. Emanuela Bolattino SF55 15 ”16; 200: 25. Roberta Persico SF55 30 ”02; Men, 100: 20. Stefano Brescianini SM35 11 ”84; disc: 9. Pietro Musso AM 25.92, 10. Andrea Borello PM 17.84; 4×400 mixed: 3. Canavesana A (Andrea Borello, Ilary Borello, Musso, Veronica Gamba) 4’21 ”73, 4. Canavesana B (Alessandro Montagnese, Lucrezia Balbo, Noah Giugler, Sara Borello) 4’24” 99; Girls, 60: 6. Beatrice Viretto (Avis) 8 ”99, 10. Valeria Lauriola Diliberto (idem) 9” 45; 60 hs: 9. Viretto 11 “65, 16. Lauriola Diliberto 12” 31; Boys, 60: 1. Marco Antonino (Avis) 7 ”89, 5. Massimo Coppola (same) 8” 89, 6. Nicola Alzate (same) 8 ”94, 7. Niccolò Salustri (same) 8” 96; 60 hs: 3. Raise 9 “89, 4. Coppola 9” 90, 7. Antonino 10 “50, 13. Salustri 12” 27.