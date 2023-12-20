Home » athletics champion, Italian record holder in the 400 m – breaking latest news
With 45.19 he took the record away from Mauro Zuliani in 2006 after 25 years. Athlete of the Fiamme Gialle, 10-time Italian champion, passed away after a long illness

Italian record holder and a pillar of Italian athletics in the 2000s. Andrea Barberi, one of the main 1500m runners in the history of the Azzurri and Italian lap record holder for ten years between 2006 and 2016, has died at the age of 44.

Born in Tivoli, on the outskirts of Rome, he was introduced to athletics by the former race walker Riccardo Pisani who, as a coach, had accompanied him towards a good international career, in which we especially remember the fifth place at the European Championships in Gteberg 2006 and the fifth place at the European Indoor Championships in Birmingham 2007. He was then in the most brilliant period of his activity, when at the 2006 Rieti Meeting he took the Italian record from Mauro Zuliani after twenty-five years by running in 45.19. No one has won so many Italian titles in the 400 meters (eight consecutive outdoors since 2001, two indoors) and has worn the national team shirt twenty-five times, including in three editions of the World Championships.

All Italian athletics mourns him and the Fiamme Gialle sports group who welcomed him at nineteen as an athlete and later as a member of the technical structure, appreciating his passion and strength, the same qualities with which he faced the illness that he took away.

December 20, 2023 (modified December 20, 2023 | 12:49)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

