News

RYVE presents Techno party in Popayán with all its energy – news

Welcome to the future of rhythm!

Follow the sound of the city and enjoy the electronic vibrations, immerse yourself in the perfect fusion between urban culture and the energy of the techno.

This December 21 we will have the presence of special guests, from the city of Palmira visiting us Juanfer Mejía, loaded with the best Groove, and the eternal spring, Medellín, revolutionizing the scene, Isabella Roldanresident DJ of Salón Amador, who will make the white city, Popayán, vibrate.

Isabella Roldán began her career in 2017 and today she is consolidated and stands out for her very good musical taste, taking us through Deep House, Tech House, House and Techno.

Juanfer Mejía has stood out as a talented Tech House music DJ in Colombia. His debut in Ibiza had a positive reception thanks to his fresh and energetic sound. His passion for music means he constantly connects with audiences around the world. He has a carefully planned line that has left a mark on the industry. Juanfer Mejía is the future of Tech House music and is destined to make history in the music scene.

We are waiting for you at this great event in Social Club. $25,000 the entrance

Race 7 #2-42. In the Center of Popayán.

Purchases and reservations to this number 3138433940

