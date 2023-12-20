Noura Erakat on the collective trauma of Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza – breaking news

Witnessing Palestine with me, Frank Barat is a new program from breaking news inviting influential activists from around the world to discuss current developments in the struggle for Palestinian liberation.

As we recorded this program, Gaza had been under Israeli bombardment from the air, land, and sea for 70 days. Over 18,000 Palestinians in Gaza are known to have been killed by the Israeli military; however, the true number is likely much higher because many people remain buried under the rubble of buildings as rescuers and aid workers cannot reach them. At the same time, more than 50,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been wounded. The Israeli military is continuing to ramp up its actions in the West Bank. A large invasion of Jenin in the northern West Bank has been ongoing for several days. The Israeli military has killed, injured, and arrested numerous Palestinians there.

Joining me to discuss the current situation in Palestine and where the global movement for Palestinian freedom goes from here is Noura Erakat. Noura is a human rights attorney and an Associate Professor at Rutgers University in the Department of Africana Studies and the Program in Criminal Justice. She is an editorial committee member of the Journal for Palestine Studies and a co-Founding Editor of Jadaliyya.

Follow Noura Erakat on:

West Frank

Frank Barat is a journalist, author, and organizer. He has worked on books with Angela Davis, Noam Chomsky, Ilan Pappé, Marc Lamont-Hill, Vijay Prashad, and Ken Loach. He works for the Palestine Institute of Diplomacy. Subscribe to Frank’s YouTube channel and follow him on Instagram.

