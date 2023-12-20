Home » Noura Erakat on the collective trauma of Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza – breaking news
World

Noura Erakat on the collective trauma of Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza – breaking news

by admin
Noura Erakat on the collective trauma of Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza – breaking news

Witnessing Palestine with me, Frank Barat is a new program from breaking news inviting influential activists from around the world to discuss current developments in the struggle for Palestinian liberation.

As we recorded this program, Gaza had been under Israeli bombardment from the air, land, and sea for 70 days. Over 18,000 Palestinians in Gaza are known to have been killed by the Israeli military; however, the true number is likely much higher because many people remain buried under the rubble of buildings as rescuers and aid workers cannot reach them. At the same time, more than 50,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been wounded. The Israeli military is continuing to ramp up its actions in the West Bank. A large invasion of Jenin in the northern West Bank has been ongoing for several days. The Israeli military has killed, injured, and arrested numerous Palestinians there.

Joining me to discuss the current situation in Palestine and where the global movement for Palestinian freedom goes from here is Noura Erakat. Noura is a human rights attorney and an Associate Professor at Rutgers University in the Department of Africana Studies and the Program in Criminal Justice. She is an editorial committee member of the Journal for Palestine Studies and a co-Founding Editor of Jadaliyya.

Follow Noura Erakat on:

West Frank
Frank Barat is a journalist, author, and organizer. He has worked on books with Angela Davis, Noam Chomsky, Ilan Pappé, Marc Lamont-Hill, Vijay Prashad, and Ken Loach. He works for the Palestine Institute of Diplomacy. Subscribe to Frank’s YouTube channel and follow him on Instagram.

See also  Former senior U.S. official: The 21-year-old suspect in the "Leak Gate" cannot act alone, he is just a scapegoat – yqqlm

Before you go – We need your help. Mainstream media’s wilful complicity in the genocide of Palestinian people is a reminder of just how vital our work at breaking news is. This article and our extensive coverage since October 7 have been made possible by readers like you who donate to keep our reporting free and independent.

With your support, we will continue covering the ongoing events in Gaza and across Palestine, as well as amplifying the Palestine movement worldwide. Together, we will make sure to keep reporting Palestinian stories, even when the rest of the world looks away.

Support our critical work with a donation today.

You may also like

The PIME Library enters the Project for Ecclesiastical...

Summary of the war between Israel and Hamas...

War, latest news. Schinas: EU agreement reached on...

Dina Boluarte on Peru’s withdrawal from the Inter-American...

Akunin, the anti-war writer on Moscow’s list of...

He had a headache and doctors told him...

USA 2024, the Colorado Supreme Court excludes Trump...

China Urges Ceasefire and Diplomatic Efforts for Palestinian-Israeli...

‘Fellow Travelers’ on Paramount+ – MONDO MODA

Israel is open to agreeing to a new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy