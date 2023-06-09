Athletics: Fuchs sprints into new spheres

“It’s simply sensational,” said Fuchs, who had already demonstrated his good form at the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul at the beginning of March. Almost two months ago he came seventh in the final over 60 m, his 6.59 seconds was a personal best.

“This is my stadium, this is my track. The atmosphere here is fantastic. I was expecting everything today, but not with a race like this, I can’t put it into perspective yet, it will definitely take a few more days. I don’t even remember the run, I was just relaxed and relaxed. I’ve always talked big, but my “Road to 9.99″ is getting closer. Now the record belongs to me alone, that’s so awesome,” Fuchs cheered after his record run.

Also Pressler with ÖLV record

Lena Pressler also set an ÖLV record over 400 m hurdles with 56.15 seconds. In second place, Pressler was only beaten by Moroccan Noura Ennadi (55.43). The 100 m went to the German Alexandra Burghardt in 11.24 seconds, fourth was Magdalena Lindner in 11.43.

“I would not have expected the Austrian record today. But I’m very happy, especially since it happened again at my home facility in front of this crowd. As always, I ran away a bit cautiously, but unlike last week in Regensburg I put more pressure on in the second corner and was able to keep up the pace well to the finish. We haven’t focused on the World Cup at all yet, now I’m concentrating on the U23 European Championships, but it would be amazing if it worked out with the World Cup,” Pressler speculates, also with a possible participation in the World Cup.

Weißhaidinger wins discus competition

Lukas Weißhaidinger won the discus throw, the Upper Austrian reached 63.61 m in his best attempt and prevailed just ahead of Brit Nicholas Percy with 63.57. Javelin thrower Victoria Hudson, who has also already qualified for the Budapest World Championships, won with 59.81 m.