Athletics, Meeting Brazzale: Weir in a new dimension, Fantini over 71, Cestonaro does well

Il Brazzale meeting in Vicenza was embellished by overwhelming performance by Zane Weir in a shot put competition simply sumptuous. Blue hurled the implement at 22.15 meters at the last attempt, after placing a double 22.13 between the third and fourth rounds. The 27-year-old became the second Italian in history to break the 22-metre wall, today’s is the third Italian all-time measure and he became the fifth athlete in the world this season.

Great indications in view of the World Cup, scheduled in Budapest from 19 to 27 August. Leonardo Fabbri is also very good, who went up to 21.84 meters, the second result of his career. There are also comforting signals from other Azzurri who are leaving for the world championship. Ottavia Cestonaro has in fact exceeded 14 meters in the triple jump for the fourth time in the last five races: 14.02 with 1.9 m/s of favorable wind for a comfortable victory in front of the German Maria Purtsa (13.78).

Roberta Bruni instead prevailed in the pole vault, crossing 4.52 in the third test after an entry without errors at 4.38 and then trying in vain for the season of 4.63. The Roman preceded Elisa Molinarolo, who stopped at 4.38. Daisy Osakue instead threw the discus at 60.00 meters, while Sara Fantini broke the 70-meter wall again in the hammer throw: convincing 71.32 for the Emilian, fourth at the last World Championships and European bronze to precede Rachele Mori (63.85 for the Under 20 World Champion).

In the other races, with no top Italians at the starting line, the affirmations of Michele Bertoldo on the 400 hurdles (50.05), Manuel Lando in the high jump (2.20), Giorgio Olivieri in the hammer throw (72.81) should be noted. The 100 meters bear the signature of the Cuban Yenns Fernandez in 10.23 (0.3 m / s of headwind), while the Slovenian Agata Zupin makes her the 400 hurdles in 56.92.

Photo: FIDAL/Colombo