Amg, Ugl Chimici meets the Third Commission of the city council

1′ OF READING The Ugl Chemists of the Province of Palermo meets the Third Council Commission of the Municipality of Palermo. The delegation composed by the secretary Loddo Raffaele, by Di Cristofalo Antonino and Sangiorgi Daniela “illustrated the concerns of the workers of Amg Energy about the future of the company owned by the Municipality of…

