Atlanta DECIDED future of Ronald Acuña Jr. in LVBP

Ronald Acuña Jr. Shines in Venezuelan Professional Baseball League, Favorite for Rookie of the Year Award

The participation of Ronald Acuña Jr. in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League has been nothing short of fantastic. The talented player, also known as “40/70,” has distributed hits in the Regular Round and is now the favorite to win the LVBP Rookie of the Year award.

Acuña Jr. participated in 21 regular games, during which he established an impressive batting average of .380, hit seven home runs, and drove in 19 runs. His contributions were crucial in leading La Guaira alongside players like Yasiel Puig, Maikel García, and Leonardo Reginatto, ultimately guiding the team’s classification.

Initially, it was thought that Acuña Jr. would not play again after December 23 due to the order of the Atlanta Braves. However, according to his cousin, former major leaguer Kelvim Escobar, Acuña Jr. will be joining the game with Tiburones de La Guaira, defying expectations and delighting fans.

With the LVBP Round Robin stage set to begin on January 2, Acuña Jr. is expected to lead his team and serve as a driving force for their aspirations. The favoritism of the Sharks has grown, especially with the collective improvement in recent days. The team also boasts a strong Cuban presence, with players like Yasiel Puig, Ariel Miranda, and Miguel Romero forming an important part of the lineup.

Overall, Acuña Jr.’s outstanding performance in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League has solidified his position as a standout player and a strong contender for the Rookie of the Year award. Fans can look forward to witnessing his continued success as he leads his team in the upcoming Round Robin stage.