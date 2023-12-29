The Growing Threat of Antibiotic Resistance: Causes, Consequences & Solutions

The Dangers of Antibiotic Resistance: A Growing Global Concern

The misuse and overuse of antibiotics, along with the acquisition of drugs on the informal market, have been identified as key factors contributing to the growing problem of antibiotic resistance. According to the Pan American Health Organization and the World Health Organization, over 700,000 deaths occur annually worldwide as a result of infections caused by bacteria resistant to antibiotics. This number is projected to increase to 10 million deaths within the next 25 years if the issue is not addressed.

Dr. Víctor Silva Vargas, a leading expert in Microbiology and head of the Medical Technology program at the Catholic University of Temuco, emphasized the threat that antimicrobial resistance poses to global health. He explained that the misuse of antibiotics, including self-medication and the failure to complete prescribed treatments, is a major contributing factor to the increase in resistance.

One of the main concerns is that as bacteria adapt to the presence of antibiotics in the environment, they become increasingly resistant, requiring more powerful and expensive drugs to treat infections. This poses a significant threat to the treatment of infectious diseases, as well as the availability and affordability of effective antibiotics.

Dr. Silva emphasized the importance of seeking professional medical advice and following prescribed treatments to the letter, as well as not sharing leftover antibiotics with others. He also stressed the need for training and awareness programs for healthcare professionals and the general public to promote the responsible use of antibiotics.

In response to these challenges, efforts are being made by academic institutions to incorporate proper antibiotic use and the study of microorganisms into their training curricula. The Catholic University of Temuco, for example, has been actively engaged in promotional and educational activities within the community, as well as participating in intersectoral initiatives to promote the rational use of antibiotics.

It is clear that addressing the issue of antibiotic resistance requires a collaborative effort involving healthcare professionals, academic institutions, and the broader community. By promoting responsible antibiotic use and increasing awareness of the consequences of antibiotic resistance, we can work towards preventing the further spread of this global health threat.

