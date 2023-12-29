Home » Two skiers die in avalanche in French Alps
Two people were killed in an avalanche in the Mont Blanc massif on Thursday. A third person died after a 500-metre fall in the Écrins massif. The French authorities announced this.

Eight people were skiing off-piste near Saint-Gervais-les-Bains in the Mont Blanc massif when an avalanche with a length of 400 meters occurred at an altitude of about 2,300 metres. According to the prefecture of Haute-Savoie, two people were killed: a man and a woman. According to TF1, it concerns “two family members from abroad”. One person was slightly injured, the other five are unharmed.

Also in Chantepérier (Isère department), in the Écrins massif, two hikers went off the paths, according to the Grenoble gendarmerie, to view chamois. A 31-year-old man fell 500 meters from a rocky outcrop and did not survive. His companion, a 26-year-old, was evacuated.

