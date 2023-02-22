Home Sports Atlanta Hawks, ESPN candidate: who is Quin Snyder?
Quin Snyder is currently the number one candidate to succeed Nate McMillan at the Atlanta Hawks, at least according to ESPN. Born October 30, 1966, in Mercer Island, Wash., Snyder played college basketball at Duke University and later pursued a coaching career.

In 1992 he began his climb: assistant to the Clippers, to Duke, then the move to Missouri in the NCAA and Austin in the NBADL. Back in the NBA with the 76ers and Lakers, in 2012 he was in Moscow with Ettore Messina at the helm of CSKA.

Snyder made his NBA head coaching debut with the Utah Jazz in 2014. Under his leadership, the Jazz became a successful team, regularly qualifying for the playoffs and reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2021.

On June 5, 2022, farewell after eight seasons and a 372-264 record.

Quin Snyder served as the Hawks’ assistant coach in the 2013-14 season under then-head coach Mike Budenholzer.

Together with Budenholzer, Snyder helped implement the “Spurs-style” game system based on ball sharing and fluidity of movement off the ball, which led the Hawks to become one of the most fun and competitive teams in the league at the time .

