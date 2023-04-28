ATP abolishes human linesmen

The “out” calls will soon be a thing of the past in men’s tennis. From the season after next, the ATP players’ association will be relying on technical solutions across the board when making decisions as to whether a ball was in the field.

Instead of classic line judges, an electronic system is to be used on the entire ATP tour from 2025 to monitor the lines of the field with a technological instead of a human eye, according to a statement on Friday.

“This is a milestone for our sport and one that we have not achieved without careful consideration,” said ATP boss Andrea Gaudenzi. “Tradition is at the core of tennis, and line judges have played an important role over the years.” However, the organization has a responsibility to embrace innovation and new technologies. Tennis deserves “the most accurate form” of decision-making, the Italian said.