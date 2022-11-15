From the loves born during adolescence with Nadal, Medvedev and Djokovic, to the new flame of Fritz and Tsitsipas, passing through the companions of Ruud and Aliassime. Let’s find out more about the Ladies of the Masters. Daria Dariach now Medvedeva, model, journalist and also former tennis player: Daniil Medvedev’s wife has it all. She was born in Moscow, she as a child she dreamed of becoming a professional tennis player before an injury prevented her from continuing with the sport. You studied journalism at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, and you still work in the publishing world today. The two first met as a teenager. In 2018 they got married and this year they became parents of a little girl.