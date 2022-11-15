tragedy to Pellegaismall fraction of Borgo Valbelluna. And 56-year-old worker he mortally wounded the old woman with a knife madre. A family member who did not see the two returning home after the usual morning walk around the house made the discovery: the two bodies lay on the floor of the warehouse in front of the house, not very far from each other.

According to the first reconstruction of the carabinieri who rushed to the scene, the man first killed the woman with a slash to the abdomen, then he would take his own life using the same knife. The reasons that triggered the crime are not clear.

The case is investigating Demand who will probably arrange the autopsies. The bodies were entrusted to hearses for transport to the hospital mortuary.