ATP Rome 2023, the wild cards at the tennis internationals: there is Fognini

There is also Fabio Fognini among the wild cards of the Internationals BNL of Italy, scheduled from 10 to 21 May at the Foro Italico in Rome, to be followed live on Sky Sport and in streaming on NOW. The organizers made the five invitations to the main draw official in a press conference held at the Fencing Academy: in addition to Fognini (it will be the 17th time in his career at the Foro Italico), Matteo will also enter the main draw ArnaldiFrancesco I will passGiulio Zeppieri and Luke Nardi. The five thus enrich the blue patrol made up of nine players and completed by Sinner, Musetti, Sonego and Cecchinato. The draw for the main draw is scheduled for Monday 8 May in front of the Trinità dei Monti stairway in Piazza di Spagna.

