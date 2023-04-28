Def, House ok with the resolution on the budget variance. Brawl in the classroom

Italia After six months, the coalition that supports the government has gone down in Parliament for the first time

4′ of reading

The explanations of vote on the proposed resolutions for the Def 2023 are underway in the Senate Hall. The report on the budget variance, modified yesterday by the Council of Ministers after the rejection in the Chamber, and the Economic and Financial Document have already had the green light this morning in Montecitorio. The votes in favor this time were 221, 116 against. «We are moving forward as planned with the decree on May 1st, then always with an attitude of responsibility we are moving forward. I believe that we learn from mistakes, I hope that similar situations do not happen again in the future» commented the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti. After six months, the coalition that supports the government has gone down in Parliament for the first time.

Tussle in the Chamber, sitting suspended and the Pd leaves

In Montecitorio after a tussle in the Chamber the session was suspended. While the deputies of the Democratic Party left the Chamber after an attack by Tommaso Foti (Fdi) on Debora Seracchiani, Nico Stumpo of the Democratic Party threw himself towards the benches of the Fdi. The clerks intervened and pretended shoves. Foti disputed the fact that Serracchiani had said that Andrea Delmastro should have resigned due to his absence in the Chamber yesterday in the vote on the Def. “It’s a pity that in the end the only one who resigned was her”. At that point, the deputies of the Democratic Party began to leave the Chamber while the Fdi shouted “Out, Out!” In chorus. In the meantime Stumpo, who had already been called to order for his excesses by President Lorenzo Fontana, headed towards the Fdi desks, where he was blocked by the salesmen but there was contact with Fdi colleagues.

The House Incident

After the Senate had approved the majority resolution on the budget variance (also in favor of 5 of the Third Pole including Matteo Renzi), the same resolution was rejected by the House. In fact, an absolute majority of the members of the Assembly was required, but the absence of 45 deputies meant that the absolute majority was missing by six votes. A flash meeting of the government has once again approved the Def, and the House and Senate will complete the examination by Saturday at the latest. She made “a bad impression, I think that everyone should be called to their responsibility», were the words of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The oppositions attacked, with the Five Stars asking that “Meloni go to the Quirinale immediately”, and the Democratic Party underlining that “the total inadequacy of this government is demonstrated, but Italy pays for it”.

Objective to respect the times: CDM on May 1st

The budget slip is needed to finance the work order on the agenda of the Council of Ministers on Monday May 1st. This is the 3.4 billion for 2023 to cover the cut in the tax wedge. The text has therefore returned to the examination of the House and the Senate. The goal is to complete the exam by Saturday at the latest. The meeting between the government and the trade unions is expected at Palazzo Chigi on Sunday, during which the executive will illustrate the solutions envisaged by the new provision. Then, Monday 1 May, Labor Day, the decree will land on the table of the Council of Ministers.

Tremaglia (Fdi), we apologize to the voters and to Meloni

«We have to apologize to our constituents and to the government, which is working hard and well. I personally feel I have to apologize to President Meloni, who in recent years has always set an example of humility and constant work. Politics is setting an example and yesterday we set a bad example». Andrea Tremaglia (Fdi) said this in the Chamber of Deputies during the discussion on the Def referring to the absences in the majority that yesterday led to the rejection of the resolution on the budget variance. Tremaglia then reiterated that yesterday’s FDI absentees were “five who weren’t on mission, but unfortunately most of them due to illness”.

Barelli (Fi), absences yesterday on the Def? No one was on vacation

«Yesterday’s incident shouldn’t have happened, bearing in mind that there were 100 or 105 in the opposition in the courtroom, none of us went on holiday for the bridge, there were some oversights that are not compatible or justifiable: nobody was on holiday belly in the sun”. These are the words of the parent company of Forza Italia in the Chamber Paolo Barelli at Agorà Rai 3.

Molinari (Lega), there is no current political crisis

“For what happened yesterday, the League takes its share of responsibility but there is no political crisis underway, no message to any minister in particular: indeed we can only say thank you to Giorgetti”, said Riccardo Molinari of the League in the Chamber of Deputies in explanation of vote on the Def. For Molinari, “what happened yesterday is a consequence of that iconoclastic fury that led to the cut of parliamentarians without thinking that the apical roles in the Chamber have remained the same so that when someone is on a mission he doesn’t make the bridge on May 1st but stays working for the community. Only those who see Parliament as an alternative to unemployment can think that just staying here and pressing the button is working. Delegitimizing Parliament gives power to other forces … », he concluded.

Senate oppositions, Upb validation is needed

The oppositions have asked in the Senate Budget Commission the validation of the new report to the Def by the Upb and the presence of Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti to explain the new purposes included in the new report.

View on breakinglatest.news