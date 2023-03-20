According to the Minister for the Family Eugenia Roccella it is “a market for children”. For Fabio Rampelli, vice president of the Chamber of Brothers of Italy, “there are those who have mistaken people for objects, animals or tree species and children for smurfs, speaking of soft toys”. After the demonstration of the rainbow families in Milan and the bill relaunched by the Democratic Party on adoptions also for homosexual couples and transcriptions at birth, the grip of the government majority immediately arrives on the issue of surrogacy.

Surrogacy, the law

For some time, the Brothers of Italy have been asking to put discussion of the law on the agenda of the Chambers which, if approved, would sanction the gestation for others as a universal crime. And between tomorrow and Wednesday the president of the Justice Commission Ciro Maschio (FdI) will convene the bureau to incardinate her. “If two people of the same sex ask for the recognition, that is, the registration in the registry office, of a child they pass off as their own child, it means that this surrogate motherhood has been done outside national borders,” attacks Rampelli. In Italy, gestation for others is prohibited by law 40 of 2004, reaffirmed two years ago by the Constitutional Court which underlined the “logic of protecting the dignity of women, of avoiding the risks of exploitation of those who are vulnerable because they live in disadvantaged situations” and the protection of the minor which is that of “obtaining legal recognition of the ties which in fact already unite him to the members of the couple”. Anyone who wants to resort to it must go abroad: Greece, Great Britain, Holland, Albania, Ukraine, Poland, Russia and the United States, other countries allow it as long as it is altruistic, i.e. not for a fee. «A surrogate motherhood – underlines Roccella – costs around 100 thousand euros and women get 15-20 thousand euros. With the adoption we remedy a damage, with surrogacy instead we plan one. There are international fairs, one of which they also tried to hold in Milan. In Italy, however, not only rented wombs are prohibited, but also its propaganda». For the minister, who defends Rampelli, «we are reaching forms of commodification and slavery of the female body. This is not a front of progress. On the one hand, oocytes are bought, from brochures, catalogues, from beautiful, tall women of a specific religion and with a high IQ. On the other hand, there are women who lend their uterus with very different characteristics». There is no denial of the prerogatives of children, the minister points out, “everyone in our country has the same rights. The same thing applies to couples who have resorted to renting a uterus: when you return to Italy, the biological parent is recognised». The problem, she says, “is that these couples sometimes do not accept the recognition of the biological father and ask to be both registered in the registry office”. Eugenia Roccella intervenes during the broadcast “Mezz’ora in più”, tension rises in the studio and the presenter Lucia Annunziata lets out a curse: «You have the responsibility to make those laws, ca…”. Except then apologizing to the interviewee and the spectators, however the center-right rises up and speaks of a “Rai that thinks it is the Nazarene”.

Surrogate motherhood, there is a dispute between Annunziata and Roccella on TV. The presenter loses her temper with the minister: “Take your responsibilities, ca ** o”

Transcripts

On the cases of gestation for others there is no data collection, nor estimates that show how those who go abroad to have a child through medically assisted procreation are divided. According to the latest available data, the 2019 Siru survey, around 3,000 people resort to heterologous fertilization every year, mostly straight and gay couples. In the justice commission, the Dems are preparing to ask to put the Zan law proposal on egalitarian marriage, adoptions and transcriptions on the agenda. Rampelli counters with a social message: «Best wishes to all fathers who are aware that they cannot be without a mother. To those who, unable to have children because they love another man, keep their desire to themselves and do not make selfish choices to the detriment of the women whose egg they buy and of the children, destined to grow up in a tormented life, simply because they would like having a mother as nature provides». The opposition counters: “bad” and “unacceptable” words. And Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also addresses all the fathers: “You are an irreplaceable wealth”.

Read the full article

on The Messenger