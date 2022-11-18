Home Sports ATP year-end finals Djokovic advances to the semi-finals (Photos) | Italy | Rublev
[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, November 17, 2022]On November 16, the second round of the red group of the ATP year-end finals was held in the “Pala Alpitour” (Pala Alpitour) in Turin, Italy, Serbia Player Novak Djokovic defeated Russia’s Andrey Rublev 6:4, 6:1 to advance to the semi-finals.

Djokovic played his strong backhand to take advantage of the game, committing just six unforced errors to claim his 43rd win of the season in 68 minutes.

Djokovic said: “I played very, very well. There is no doubt that this is one of the best games of the year”, “He (Rublev) is a tough opponent, a great competitor. He There are a lot of advantages in the game. I managed to find the right attitude and the right way to play.”

Djokovic is aiming to equal Roger Federer’s tally of six titles at the tournament. He hasn’t won the event since 2015, though, his best finish since the 2016 and 2018 finals. Djokovic, who won titles in Tel Aviv and Astana last month, lost to eventual champion Alexander Zverev in last year’s semifinals.

On November 16, 2022, Turin, Italy, during the fourth day of the ATP year-end finals, Serbian player Novak Djokovic (Novak Djokovic) is hitting the ball. (Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
On November 16, 2022, Turin, Italy, during the fourth day of the ATP year-end finals, Serbian player Novak Djokovic (Novak Djokovic) is hitting the ball. (Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
On November 16, 2022, Turin, Italy, during the fourth day of the ATP year-end finals, Serbian player Novak Djokovic (Novak Djokovic) is hitting the ball. (Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
On November 16, 2022, in Turin, Italy, Serbian player Novak Djokovic (Novak Djokovic) participated in the fourth day of the ATP year-end finals. (Marco Bertorello/AFP)
On November 16, 2022, Turin, Italy, during the fourth day of the ATP year-end finals, Russian player Andrey Rublev (Andrey Rublev) is serving. (Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
On November 16, 2022, Turin, Italy, during the fourth day of the ATP year-end finals, Russian player Andrey Rublev (Andrey Rublev) is hitting the ball. (Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
On November 16, 2022, Turin, Italy, Russian player Andrey Rublev (Andrey Rublev) participated in the fourth day of the ATP year-end finals. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
On November 16, 2022, Turin, Italy, during the fourth day of the ATP year-end finals, Russian player Andrey Rublev (Andrey Rublev) is hitting the ball. (Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
November 16, 2022, Turin, Italy, Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (right) and Russia’s Andrey Luble after the fourth day of the ATP Finals husband (Andrey Rublev, left) shaking hands. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

