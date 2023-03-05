Home Sports Fivers defeat Krems in the cup quarter-final hit
Fivers defeat Krems in the cup quarter-final hit

The champions and defending champions were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the ÖHB Cup on Saturday. Champion UHK Krems lost the hit game at home against the Fivers Margareten with 35:38, defending cup champion Bregenz also had to admit defeat in front of the home crowd Bruck-Trofaiach with 31:36.

West Wien celebrated favorite wins with a 27:24 at HLA bottom place Bärnbach/Köflach and HC Hard with a wafer-thin 28:27 home win over Schwaz. The Final Four will take place on April 21st and 22nd.

