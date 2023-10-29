Home » Audio commentary: Ostrava–Jablonec 0:1, Baník lost for the first time at home, Chramosta decided in the end
Audio commentary: Ostrava–Jablonec 0:1, Baník lost for the first time at home, Chramosta decided in the end

Audio commentary: Ostrava–Jablonec 0:1, Baník lost for the first time at home, Chramosta decided in the end

Only Jablonec’s second win in the season of the top competition was arranged in the 84th minute by substitute Jan Chramosta, who took care of Ostrava’s first loss in this league year. Jablonec, on the other hand, won away in the league after twelve matches and won the second league duel in a row at the Slezanů field.

Sport.cz provided an audio commentary from the match, Václav Jindřich commented on the match, Jan Malý was the glossing editor, and Zuzana Kézrová was the moderator of the intermission and final program.

