On January 27, Djokovic celebrated after winning the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Bai Xuefei

Novak Djokovic of Serbia beat Paul Paul of the United States 3-0 in the men’s singles semi-final at the Australian Open in Melbourne on the same day to advance to the final.

On January 27, Djokovic celebrated after winning the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Hu Jingchen)

On January 27, Djokovic served in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Guo Lei

On January 27, Djokovic returned the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Guo Lei

On January 27, Djokovic was in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Bai Xuefei

On January 27, Djokovic returned the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Bai Xuefei

On January 27, Djokovic returned the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Guo Lei

On January 27, Djokovic returned the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Guo Lei

On January 27, Djokovic returned the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Bai Xuefei

On January 27, Djokovic (left) communicated with the referee during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Bai Xuefei

On January 27, Paul returned the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Bai Xuefei

On January 27, Paul returned the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Guo Lei

This is the game scene filmed on January 27.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Bai Xuefei

On January 27, Djokovic returned the ball in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Hu Jingchen)

