Camila beats Slovakian Schmiedlova 6-4 6-3 and now she will face the winner between Bencic and Liu. Sabalenka advances, Kudermetova eliminated

The first light of dawn has left us with a certainty: there will be at least one Italian in the third round of the Australian Open. While waiting for Lucrezia Stefanini, Camila Giorgi won and convinced against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, booking a place in the third round with one between Belinda Bencic (seeded number 12) and Claire Liu. Among the big names, Aryna Sabalenka maintains her cruising speed, while Veronika Kudermetova and Anett Knotaveit, seeded number nine and 16, leave the scene.

George is there — She had eliminated Martina Trevisan, but Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (qualified number 105 in the WTA) was unable to trip another Italian. Thanks to an intense Camila Giorgi (n.70), concentrated in the key moments, who took the match 6-4 6-3 in one hour and 29 minutes. The blue has distributed 23 winners (also 34 errors), taking advantage of a heaviness of the ball out of reach of the opponent. Her best merit, however, was the management of the most tense moments of the match, such as the 0-2, 0-30 situation that she managed to recover in the second set. The 6 break points converted out of her 9 that Schmiedlova granted her were also decisive for reaching the third round.

Le big — After the first days of apparent calm, the seeds begin to fall. Yesterday it was the turn of Daria Kasatkina (n.8 of the table), during the Italian night they said goodbye to Veronika Kudermetova (n.9), Anett Kontaveit (n.16, already second in the world less than a year ago) and Liudmila Samsonova (n.18). It was precisely the Russian who grew up in Italy who collected the clearest defeat of the three, stopped 6-3 6-0 in just over an hour by Donna Vekic, a former top 20 player looking for redemption. All according to plan, however, for Aryna Sabalenka (n.5), who after convincing her debut got rid of Shelby Rodgers (n.53) for 6-3 6-1. In the next round she will find Elise Mertens, in a clash not only between seeded players, but also former doubles partners. See also Tennis and injuries, Bertolucci: "There is no time to train in the winter break"

January 19 – 08:29

