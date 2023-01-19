Carmelo ‘Tutunendo’ Valencia announced his retirement from football at the age of 38. As a professional player, he debuted with Atlético Nacional in 2003. Lugo played with Real Cartagena, Millonarios, Newell’s Old Boys (Argentina), Equidad, América, Cúcuta, Santa Fe and Junior. He spent four years in China and one in Korea.

In Colombian tournaments, ‘Tutunendo’ Valencia played 391 games and scored 99 goals.

“I had in my mind to retire in Junior. I started my career at Nacional, one of the greats in the country. And I wanted to retire in another big one, like Junior. It gives me pride and happiness. I had other offers to continue but I think it’s time to stop, it’s been almost 20 years playing at an important level. And I think it is important to leave the image that one wants, otherwise it can go wrong, ”he said.

Carmelo announced that in his new stage he will be close to soccer with the purpose of helping new great promises of the sport, but that, for now, he does not plan to work as a technical director.

He is based in Barranquilla and also has car sales business offers. “I am grateful to all of Barranquilla, I am leaving happy. There are players who leave sad but I am happy because I extended my career for three more years in a city where people love you or don’t love you, and I am lucky that they love me. It is a growing city. Everything is here to stay here and I will do so.